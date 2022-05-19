Hina Khan Sends Fans into Frenzy With Her Sizzling Pics in Red Strapless Gown at Cannes 2022

Hina Khan is bringing the edge to the 2022 Cannes. The actress, who is all set to walk the red carpet at the 75th edition of the Cannes Film Festival, is looking sizzling in the latest set of photos that she posted on Instagram from the French Riviera on Wednesday.

In her latest photos, Hina is dressed in a ravishing red strapless gown from the label Rami Al Ali. Hina completed her look with a pair of chunky earrings and rocked a messy hair look. She kept her makeup minimal.

Hina Khan is returning to Cannes Film Festival after making her impressive debut at the French Riviera in 2019 when she attended the gala to unveil the poster of her film, ‘Lines’. The TV queen is the 75th edition of the gala for the poster launch of her upcoming Indo-English film, Country of Blind.

In 2020, Hina had remembered her debut appearance at Cannes Film Festival 2019, through a special video titled ‘A Year to Cannes’. She shared a glimpse of her time at the gala.

Along with the video, Hina Khan wrote, “Nothing can be something if it is not acknowledged for what it’s worth. So, in a way the worth of everything is dependent on the recognition of it. I tried my best in every role I played, every character, every thing I do to break the path, to break the stereotypes, to break the so called norms and to break the barriers of possibilities. And will keep on doing so as long as I walk on this planet."

She thanked fans for recognising her talent and applauding her hard work. “But, I can never have done or achieved anything without the acknowledgment and recognition of my work and my attempts. You out there! You made it possible! You walked along with me. You accepted the Change wholeheartedly, you embraced my risks lovingly and you inspired me to keep doing it. And I promise to continue…just like the day I walked for my first audition.. just like the day I walked a year back in Cannes… I will keep walking… I will continue…" the actor concluded.

