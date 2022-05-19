Hina Khan Serves Another Tempting Look At 75th Cannes Film Festival, Stuns in Black

Hina Khan is making heads turn with her stunning looks at the 75th Cannes Film Festival. The telly diva, who made her debut in 2019, walked the red carpet at the prestigious film festival this year again. After making headlines for her first look at Cannes 2022, which was a red flowy gown, Hina has once again caught all eyes with her exemplary fashion choice. The actor donned an all-black knee-length dress with a long drape, and a plunging neckline that was held together by a designer mesh cloth. What added oomph to the outfit was her glamorous make-up. The smokey eyes, contoured cheeks, and that brown lip shade were just perfect to compliment her look. Her locks were on one side, while she paired a simple black sandals to go with the outfit. Hina also wore a pair of big diamond stud earrings.

The actor has shared a slew of magnificent pictures on Instagram, wherein she was seen posing on the staircase. “Forgive me, for I have sinned,” she captioned the pictures. Hina looked absolutely stunning, and her fans and co-stars from the industry are not tired of praising her fashion game and charm. Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik was also wowed by Hina’s jaw-dropping avatar. She wrote, “Gorgeous” in the comment section, which is just flooding with compliments.

Advertisement

Take a look at the snaps:

For the unversed, this year, Hina Khan is attending the festival for the poster launch of her Indo-English film, Country Of Blind. In 2019, when Hina made her Cannes debut. So far, Hina has served three glamorous looks at Cannes, and fans don’t know what more to expect. We just can’t wait for her fashion games to unfold on the red carpet.

The 2022 Cannes Film Festival is scheduled between May 17 and May 28. It will also have actors Aditi Rao Hydari, Tamannaah Bhatia, Pooja Hegde and TV star Helly Shah making their red carpet debut.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.