Hina Khan Set to Walk Cannes Red Carpet Again 3 Years After Her Sensational Debut at the Gala

Hina Khan is returning to Cannes Film Festival after making her impressive debut at the French Riviera in 2019 when she had attended the gala to unveil the poster of her film, ‘Lines’.

The TV queen will be attending the 75th edition of the gala for the poster launch of her upcoming Indo-English film, Country of Blind. Hina has already started prepping for her red carpet look, and will be headed to France soon.

“Hina and her whole film’s team are extremely excited to launch the poster of their film at the Cannes Film Festival. Just like the last time, Hina will make sure that her fashion game is on point and has already begun work on that front," a source told Pinkvilla. Country of Blind is directed by Rahat Kazmi.

In 2020, Hina had remembered her debut appearance at Cannes Film Festival 2019, through a special video titled ‘A Year to Cannes’. She shared a glimpse of her time at the gala.

Along with the video, Hina Khan wrote, “Nothing can be something if it is not acknowledged for what it’s worth. So, in a way the worth of everything is dependent on the recognition of it. I tried my best in every role I played, every character, every thing I do to break the path, to break the stereotypes, to break the so called norms and to break the barriers of possibilities. And will keep on doing so as long as I walk on this planet."

She thanked fans for recognising her talent and applauding her hard work. “But, I can never have done or achieved anything without the acknowledgment and recognition of my work and my attempts. You out there! You made it possible! You walked along with me. You accepted the Change wholeheartedly, you embraced my risks lovingly and you inspired me to keep doing it. And I promise to continue…just like the day I walked for my first audition.. just like the day I walked a year back in Cannes… I will keep walking… I will continue…" the actor concluded.

