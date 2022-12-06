Hina Khan Shares Cryptic Post About 'Betrayal', Worried Fans Ask 'Why She Is Posting Heart Break ?'

Hina Khan is inarguably a trailblazer, who paved way for several television artists and inspired them to be limitless. The actress started her career with a television daily soap, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, and after becoming a household name, Akshara, she went on to participate in the reality show, Bigg Boss 11. Hina wanted to break her ‘bahu’ image and show her unfiltered self to the audience. The actress succeeded in proving herself and is spreading her wings and flying. The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress who is usually very reserved about her private matters, took a surprising turn by sharing specific quotes on her Instagram about being wary of those around because of being betrayed by them.

Hina’s large fanbase has not taken this lightly. The actress’s fans and wellwishers are very concerned about these posts and have gone all out on social media with speculations about why she has posted such intense messages.

She wrote, “Remember to forgive yourself for the blindness that put you in the path of those who betrayed you. Sometimes a good heart doesn’t see the bad…" Her another post read, “Betrayal is the only thought that sticks."

Taking Twitter and Instagram by storm, Hina’s fans have constantly been bombarding the actress with requests to speak about what has truthfully happened. One fan wrote, “everything is good Hope all is well and more power to you hina khan it will be everything is safe," another commented, “After all, why did Hina Khan do this, who is so helpless, why what is happening?." A third social media user commented, “Is HINA KHAN facing any problems? Why she is posting heart break 💔."

We are also in a dilemma as to whether this is a personal or professional matter that Hina has chosen to very selectively talk about. We hope the actress soon lets us in on what has been a betrayal to her.

