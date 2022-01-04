Hina Khan Shares Inspiring Post From New York City, Says 'Never Stop Looking Up'

Hina Khan, who rang in her new year in New York City, shared an inspiring post with her online followers. The 34-year-old actress was spotted in a fashionable winter ensemble as she posed for the pictures. Hina was wearing black leather pants which she paired with a baby pink fluff jacket. The former Bigg Boss contestant completed her look with chunky black boots and a grey woollen headband. Sharing the picture on Instagram she wrote, “Never stop looking up. Remember God Will always guide you and protect you.”

Hina Khan has been sharing some of her fashionable looks as she strolled on the streets of New York. Last week, she announced her arrival in New York with a chic Instagram post. Hina was seen in white distressed pants and brown boots which she paired with a peach shade sweater and a beige overcoat. Sharing the picture on Instagram, Hina wrote in the caption, “Hello NYC.” She added hashtags to the caption that read, “nyc 2022,” “travel photography,” and “Winter fashion.”

Hina’s love affair with New York winters continued as she shared another pic where she wore a chequered overcoat paired with faux leather skirt, blue sweater, and black tights. She accessorised the look with white woollen cap and matching muffler. Hina shared the picture on the social media platform and wrote, “Winter is not a season, it’s a celebration.” The caption was followed by hashtags that read, “Winter Lover,” “NYC,” “Winter Fashion,” “NYC streets,” and “vibe.”

Another impressive look shared by Hina from New York featured her in a red outfit. She wore a red overcoat over a red ribbed dress which she paired with blue denim pants. Hina tied her hair in a neat bun and wore black sunglasses as she radiated her chic winter style. “Red. Loaded for Action. Let’s begin. Welcome 2022,” read the caption.

Have you checked Hina's latest Instagram post yet?

