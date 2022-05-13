Hina Khan to Grace Cannes 2022 Red Carpet in This Outfit? Viral Sketch Leaked

Actor Hina Khan is all set to once again walk the red carpet at the 75th Cannes Film Festival. The fashionista of the telly world made her Cannes debut in 2019 when she left people stunned with her glamorous look. Back then, the actor wore a fishtail styled gown with a plunging neckline, a deep back, and hanging sleeves. The silver gown was studded with blue and silver gems and glasswork. Hina single-handedly stole the show and made the world fall in love with her exotic fashion choice.

Now, as the actor is all set to make a comeback on the red carpet this year, a sketch of her supposed Cannes attire is circulating on the internet. Goes without saying that fans have made the leaked sketch viral and it is all over social media. They have been tagging Hina and her team to get a reaction on whether or not the actor will don the outfit at the Cannes 2022 red carpet. Meanwhile, the fans are all singing praises for the outfit and are suggesting that Hina would look just stunning in it.

Hina Khan’s Cannes 2022 look leaked ! this is so gorgeous [man] not gonna [lie]. She will look gorgeous in this outfit," a fan wrote sharing the sketch, while another said, “Hina Khan will be wearing this on her Cannes Red Carpet Walk, giving me chills."

As the leaked sketch is in black and white, netizens are wondering what colour the outfit will be.

The 75th Cannes film festival, which will start on May 17, will witness a number of Indian debuts. Pooja Hedge, AR Rahman, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Tamannah Bhatia, and Akshay Kumar are all set to walk the red carpet. TV actor Helly Shah will also make her Cannes debut this year. She will be the only second telly actor, after Hina Khan, to walk the Cannes red carpet.

