Hina Khan to Portray Police Inspector Without an 'Ounce of Glamour' In Adeeb Rais' New Series Seven One

Hina Khan is all set to portray the role of a headstrong police officer in Adeeb Rais’s new series ‘Seven One’. The actor, who is known for her fashionable avatars, will, for a change, take up a non-glamorous role. Madmidaas Films, in a collaborated post with Hina, revealed the first look of her avatar. “With great pride and excitement,” the production wrote that they are thrilled to share the first look of Hina in their upcoming series titled ‘Seven One.’

Further in the post, the production promised that the crime drama will keep the viewers on the edge of their seats. “Watch out for Hina Khan in a never seen before avatar as the dynamic Inspector Radhika Shroff,” they concluded.

The title of the series is ‘Seven One’ as there are seven suspects and one character is at the centre of it, which is none other than the investigative officer, Radikha Shroff (Hina). In the film, the case that Shroff takes up has been closed for seven years and she has just one day in hand to give it a whole new dimension.

In a chat with ANI, Rais lauded the actor stating that her performance in the series is “real and nuanced.” He mentioned that Hina’s look in the film, is unlike anything the audience has ever seen before. “There is not an ounce of makeup or glamour. We wanted to keep the world of the series raw and real and Hina absolutely surrendered to my vision,” he said.

The six-episode series, which has been produced by Madmidaas Films has has recently completed the principal shooting. Along with Hina, the cast of ‘Seven One’ includes Ashwini Kaul, Vikram Kocchar,Bhuvan Arora, and Shadab Kamal among others.

