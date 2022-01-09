Hina Khan's Entire Family Tests Covid Positive; Actor Posts Pics of 'Scars' After Wearing Masks 24x7

TV star and former Bigg Boss 11 contestant Hina Khan’s entire family, except her, has tested positive for COVID-19. In a lengthy post on Instagram, the actress said that she has to wear a mask round the clock and shared pictures of her face closeup showcasing red marks.

Hina Khan posted a series of selfies that she clicked in the bathroom. In the pictures, we can see freckles and red marks on Hina’s face. She wore a black and white nightwear, tied her hair up and her mask was hung from her neck.

She captioned the post, “Harsh Reality: These days life and Instagram both are mostly about nice pictures with lovely visuals..but when it’s 2020×2 (2022) I guess the reality is twice as difficult as 2020… When everyone in the family tests positive for covid and you are the only negative in the house, you have to gear up with masks and sanitisers 24×7 and look after the entire family..safe to say there will be marks behind .. just like the ones I got after wearing my masks 24/7."

She added, “But as they say when life presents itself as an obstacle course .. become a ninja warrior.. or at least try… And this post is to tell you that trying is enough.. it gets you to the other side just fine… Let us all try and fight it again .. with scars and battle marks .. just like a warrior… This too shall pass and remember when Life gives you lemons make a bloody lemonade. P.S.- #BathroomSelfie #NinjaWarrior #FighterForReal #RealityIsHarsh #DoubleMaskUp #MaskIsYourShield #sherrkhanisback #InspireYourselfToInspireOthers."

Last year in April, Hina had issued a statement on Instagram saying that she had tested positive for Covid-19. “In these extremely difficult and challenging times for me and my family, I have tested positive for Covid-19. Following the guidance of my doctors, I have home quarantined myself and taken all necessary precautions," she had said.

