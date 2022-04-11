Hina Khan's Stunning Pictures With Mother, Boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal From Dubai Trip

Hina Khan remains in the news for her passion for travelling. A cursory glance at her Instagram feed reveals the diva’s love for exploring new places. Hina has been posting a lot of snaps off late with her mother and boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal from Dubai Trip.

In the first picture, Hina wore a loose blue coordinated ensemble. Her ensemble comprises a crop top with long sleeves and a round neckline. She paired it with colour coordinated pants. The unconventional pattern on Hina’s outfit adds a quirky touch to her look. The actor chose sunglasses and open tresses.

Advertisement

Hina is turning up the heat as she poses barefoot on dunes showing off her ensemble. If you ask us to describe her in one word we would call the actress beautiful. Is there a better way to describe her?

The actor is posing with her mother in this one.

She takes a jump happily in this picture. The diva’s drool-worthy pictures left the fans swooning over her.

The diva’s striking fashion is creating new waves on social media.

Hina has also enjoyed a camelback ride with her boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal. She shared the image writing “Tum ho to".

Advertisement

https://www.instagram.com/stories/realhinakhan/2813189206042507703/

Hina also shared a photo on her Instagram story where her mother wrote on the sand, “I love my Aslam Ji." In the end, her mother has drawn a heart emoticon. Late Aslam Khan is Hina Khan’s father.

https://www.instagram.com/stories/realhinakhan/2813188458600960953/

Besides her travel diaries, her acting has been what intrigues the fans a lot. She has a few projects in her kitty. She will be seen in the web series SEVEN ONE.

Hina will also be seen in the film Country of Blind. She will be playing the role of Gosha in this film.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.