Hindi Remake of Lijo Jose Pellissery Angamaly Diaries Progressing at Brisk Pace

The Hindi remake of Lijo Jose Pellissery’s 2017 Malayalam hit Angamaly Diaries is progressing at a brisk pace. Madhumita, the director of the remake, speaking to News18 Tamil Nadu informed that the Hindi remake is in its final stages and the post-production works are in full swing.

The Hindi adaptation is set in rural Goa and is being produced by Vikram Malhotra under his Abundantia Entertainment. With the project, master sensation Arjun Das will be making his Bollywood debut. The film also marks the director’s debut in the Hindi film industry.

The makers of the Hindi adaptation are yet to give a title to the project. Additionally, a release date for the film along with the other details of the cast and the crew is also expected to be revealed soon.

The original was directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery, who is serving as a creative consultant for the Hindi adaptation. The 2017 low-budget crime drama stars Antony Varghese, Anna Rajan, Tito Wilson, Sarath, Kichu Tellus, and Ullas Jose Chemban are in pivotal roles among others. Moreover, it also featured 86 debutant actors. The plot of the film revolves around gang wars in Angamaly, Kerala.

The film emerged to be a sensational commercial success. However, the Telugu remake of the Malayalam film under the title Falaknuma Das did not fare well at the box office. The Telugu remake had Vishwak Sen playing the lead role.

Apart from the Hindi adaptation, Madhumitha will also direct 2 more Hindi movies and one Tamil movie.

Speaking of Arjun Das, the actor has previously made heads turn with his performances in films like Karthi’s Kaithi, Andhaghaaram, and Thalapathy Vijay’s Mater. He was recently seen playing a brief cameo in Kamal Haasan’s blockbuster hit Vikram.

