Hindi Rights of Suriya 42 Sold For An Enormous Amount; Read To Know More

Hindi Rights of Suriya 42 Sold For An Enormous Amount

Suriya appears in a startling new incarnation in Suriya 42, which is being promoted as a historical action-adventure thriller.

Last Updated: January 03, 2023, 15:50 IST

Chennai, India

Suriya is currently shooting for his next Suriya 42, directed by Siva. Disha Patani is playing the female lead in the film. It is reported that 60% shooting of this film has been completed and the shooting for the next schedule will start soon. It was earlier announced that the shooting will be completed by March and released in 2023. The film is being touted to be the biggest one in Suriya’s career and will be released in multiple languages.

The latest report is that its Hindi digital and satellite rights have been sold for an impressive amount. According to training reports, producer Dr Jayantilal Kada has bought the Hindi rights of Surya 42 for Rs 100 crore. Apart from the Hindi rights, he has also acquired the Hindi satellite, digital and theatrical distribution rights of the film.

This is a major feat given that Suriya is not perceived to be as big a name in the Hindi-speaking belt as in the Southern states. Suriya appears in a startling new incarnation in Suriya 42, which is being promoted as a historical action-adventure thriller. Disha Patani plays a key role in it. The movie will probably appeal to a wide audience. It is Siruthai Siva’s first film to be released following the Rajinikanth-starring action movie Annaatthe.

Suriya, who recently exited Bala’s Vanangan, will soon start shooting for Vadivasal with director Vetimaaran. Following this, Suriya is expected to join Lokesh Kanagaraj’s film based on the character of Rolex who appeared in Vikram.

