Hindi Version of Allu Arjun, Pooja Hegde's Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo to Premiere on ...

Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde’s film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo is set to be released in Hindi on February 13. This comes after witnessing a series of controversies that delayed the release of the Hindi dubbed version of the film. The release was previously postponed after reports of Kartik Aaryan threatening to leave the sets of Shehzada. The producers later gave a clarification that Kartik had no involvement in the delay of the film.

Shehzada is a remake of Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, starring Kartik Aryan and Kriti Sanon. The film comes with a tagline: Duniya ka Sabse Gareeb Prince.

Directed by Trivikram Srinivas, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo stars Pooja Hegde and Tabu in the lead roles. It revolves around the life of Allu Arjun’s character, Bantu, who has been neglected by his father since childhood.

Bantu later learns that he was swapped as a newborn and that his real father is a wealthy businessman.

Recently, Allu Arjun made history after the Hindi dubbed version of Pushpa: The Rise joined the 100 crore club. He is the third superstar from the south to accomplish this milestone. Before him, Prabhas crossed the 100 crore mark with the Hindi dubbed versions of Baahubali, Baahubali: The Conclusion, and Saaho.

What’s interesting is that Pushpa crossed the 100 crore mark despite releasing alongside the Marvel blockbuster, Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Allu Arjun has also surpassed Tamil superstar Rajinikanth when it comes to Twitter followers. He now boasts 6.5 million followers on the microblogging platform, as compared to Rajinikanth’s 6.1 million. However, what’s surprising is that the Pushpa-famous actor does not follow anyone on the platform.

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo draws inspiration from Gajendra Mokshanam, a mythical story written by Telugu poet Bammera Pothana. The story details how Lord Vishnu came down to save the elephant king, Gajendra, from the crocodile monster, Makaram.

The original Telugu version of the film hit the theatres in 2020 and became one of the highest-grossing Indian films of that year.

