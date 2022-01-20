Hindi Version of Ram Charan’s Rangasthalam to Hit Theatres in February. Details Inside

South star Ram Charan is currently waiting for the release of the much-anticipated RRR wherein he is sharing the screen with NTR, Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt.

The movie was to premier on January 7 but was postponed due to the rise in coronavirus cases. Now, the makers are reportedly planning to release the film on April 28. This is when Bahubali’s second part was released.

Apart from this, with the postponement of Ram Charan’s Acharya, starring his father Chiranjeev, all arrangements have been made to dub and release Rangasthalam in Hindi.

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun has already made a name for himself as a pan-India star with Pushpa, and now, Manish Shah announced that he will be releasing the Hindi dubbed version of Allu Arjun’s, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo on January 26 in cinema halls.

Apart from this, Shah is all set to release the Hindi version of Ram Charan’s blockbuster film Rangasthalam, which starred Samantha Ruth Prabhu as the female lead, by February. The release date will be officially announced soon.

Currently, Ram Charan is completing his 15th film Pan India Movie directed by Shankar. Shankar is going to screen the film in his style with the latest concept. Ram Charan will make his next movie with Jersey director Gautam Thinnanuri. The film is said to be produced by UV Creations in association with NVR Cinema.

