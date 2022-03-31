Hindi Version Of RRR Joins Rs 100 Crore Club With These South Movies

The Hindi dubbed version of the Baahubali director SS Rajamouli’s much anticipated film RRR starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan has crossed Rs 100 crore collection at the box office in just five days and still going strong. For a long period of time, south movies did not enjoy much success in Hindi circuits. But films like Baahubali and 2.0 changed that trend. Hindi speaking audiences are beginning to appreciate and shower love on epic south movies.

Here are the top five south movies which have grossed over Rs 100 crore at the Box Office in Hindi speaking territories.

Advertisement

RRR

The recently released RRR has earned more than Rs 75 crore in its opening weekend. The SS Rajamouli magnum opus has brought a tremendous fan following for two lead actors Jr NTR and Ram Charan, across India. The Hindi version of RRR has already surpassed Baahubali’s lifetime business in the first week. It is expected to easily cross Rs 200 crore mark at the box office.

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion

The duo of Prabhas and Rajamouli created havoc with Baahubali 2: The Conclusion. The film grossed Rs 510 crore in little over a month.

2.0

2.0 had an impressive star cast which included Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar in the lead roles. 2.0 enjoyed a great run at the box office in the Hindi belt with a gross collection of Rs 189 crore.

Saaho

Saaho starred Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead roles. The action drama earned very well in Hindi circuits. Saaho grossed over Rs 150 crore at the box office.

Baahubali

Advertisement

SS Rajamouli and Prabhas started the trend of south movies grossing over Rs 100 crore at the box office in Hindi territories. The mega budget film grossed over Rs 115 crore. The movie made Prabhas a pan-India star.

Pushpa: The Rise

Hindi version of Allu Arjun’s Pushpa, grossed over Rs 3 crore on its opening day. The film had a great run at the box office and grossed over Rs 108 crore becoming the highest grossing Telugu film of 2021.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.