Hindi Version of Vijay Deverakonda’s Dear Comrade Gets Whopping 300 mn Views on YouTube

Telugu film Dear Comrade (2019), directed by Bharat Kamma, starring Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna, earned positive reviews from the audiences as well as critics. The film depicted the love story of Bobby and Lily, who are polar opposite to one another.

Bobby, a hot-headed communist student and a union leader, is played by Deverakonda. Rashmika portrays Lily, a cricketer who battles to cope with the abuse she endured. Aside from the film’s premise, Justin Prabhakaran’s music was well-received.

Karan Johar purchased the Hindi remake rights to the picture even before it was released. The project is yet to go into production; nevertheless, when the Hindi dubbed version was originally uploaded on YouTube, it received 12 million views in 24 hours. However, it appears that Deverakonda’s admirers in the north are awaiting the film’s premiere, as the Hindi dubbed rendition on YouTube has surpassed 300 million views. Deverakonda’s fan page recently tweeted, “Much Loved #DearComrade Becomes First South Indian Film to Get 3.5 Million Likes in Hindi (Dubbing) with 300 Million Views."

The South actor is presently preparing for his Bollywood breakthrough, Liger, in which he will portray a fighter. The teaser, which was released on New Year’s Eve, introduced the actor as an underdog who rises from the streets. The film also stars Ananya Panday, Mike Tyson, Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy in addition to Deverakonda.

According to reports, Deverakonda’s pay for the film will be more than double what he received for the 2019 flick Dear Comrade. If reports are to be believed, Deverakonda was paid Rs 10 crore for Bharat Kamma’s directorial. The hit Telugu language romance drama was also released on YouTube with dubbed versions in Tamil and Malayalam in addition to Hindi.

