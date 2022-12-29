HIT 2 Box Office Collection: Adivi Sesh-starrer Mints Over Rs 42 Crore Worldwide

The second instalment of the HITverse, HIT: The Second Case witnessed an impressive run at the box office. The film is headlined by Adivi Sesh, and it also marks a cameo appearance by Nani, who has also produced the film. HIT 2 follows Andhra Pradesh Police’s Homicide Intervention Team (HIT) member Krishna Dev aka KD (Adivi Sesh) as he deals with a new case involving a serial killer, who brutally murders women and dismembers their bodies. Besides Adivi Sesh, it also stars Meenakshi Chaudhary, Rao Ramesh, Tanikella Bharani, and Komalee Prasad in key roles.

According to trade reports, HIT 2 earned more than Rs 30 crores within four days of its debut in theatres on December 2. Not so long ago, the Sailesh Kolanu directorial also crossed the million-dollar mark in the USA. Now, after witnessing a 26-day run in cinema halls, the film’s stint is about to end at the box office. And, the Adivi Sesh-starrer has reportedly minted Rs 42.80 crores at the worldwide box office so far.

After basking in the success of Major and HIT: The Second Case, Adivi Sesh has now announced his upcoming film, titled G2. Earlier today, December 29, the actor unveiled a motion poster of the pan-India film on Twitter. In the poster, he is seen holding a machine gun in his hand.

Along with releasing the motion poster of G2, Adivi Sesh wrote, “#G2 it is! Just a little taste for the New Year. An Epic Action Film visualized by our Brilliant Director @vinaykumar7121." The actor also added, “You will know what I mean when you see our ‘Pre Vision’ Video. We will launch MASSIVE on Jan 9 in Mumbai & Delhi. #HappyNewYear guys."

