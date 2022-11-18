Hit And Miss: Here’s How Bollywood Films Performed in 2022

The year 2022 has given us many movies but very few of them were hits at the box office. Some films had only a few lead actors, while some had massive star casts. However, it’s not the star cast that can assure success at the box office. Content is key and also the king.

From Karthik Aryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Vivek Agnihotri’s The Kashmir Files, Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi, R Madhavan’s Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, many films did well at the box office — but this year also saw a string of films that failed back-to-back.

Bachchan Pandey, starring Akshay Kuma, was released on March 18 and grossed only Rs 70 crores. Following this, his film Samrat Prithviraj — for which the producers, including Akshay, had high hopes — was a box office flop as well. This was followed by the film Rakshabandhan. Even though Akshay had aggressively promoted the film, it failed to impress the audience as well.

Advertisement

Aamir Khan made his comeback after four years with the film Laal Singh Chadha, opposite Kareena Kapoor Khan. Mr Perfectionist aka Aamir’s film failed to capture the hearts of the audience. This film, which had a budget of 180 crores, was a flop at the domestic box office, grossing only 70 crores. However, the film recovered its cost through worldwide box office receipts.

The Kashmir Files, directed by Vivek Agnihotri, surprised everyone with its box-office collection. The film, which started with Rs 3.55 crore, crossed the Rs 300-crore mark worldwide. In the year 2022, this film broke all the records of success.

In April, films like Runway 34, Heropanti 2, Attack 2, and Operation Romeo and Jersey were released. But these films — even with big stars like Tiger Shroff, John Abraham and Shahid Kapoor — tanked at the box office.

In May, Kangana Ranaut’s Dhaakad, Ranveer Singh’s Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Ayushmann Khurrana’s Anek, Ganesh Acharya’s Dehati Disco and Anil Kapoor’s Thar were all released, but none of them was successful. However, Karthik and Kiara Advani’s film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 emerged as a massive hit, just at the time when Bollywood was desperate for a hit.

Advertisement

There was a string of flops in Bollywood in June as well. But among these films, the Varun Dhawan-starrer Jugjugg Jeeyo was a huge success.

In July, several films, including John’s Rashtra Kavach Om, Vidyut Jammwal’s Khuda Hafiz 2, Ranbir Kapoor’s Shamshera, Arjun and John’s Ek Villain Returns, and Tapsee Pannu’s Shabaash Mithu, failed to create magic at the box office. However, R Madhavan’s film Rocketry did well in the same month.

Advertisement

Uunchai, a multi-starrer directed by Sooraj Barjatya, was released this month. The audience is responding favourably to this film about friendship. Despite being released on a small number of screens, the film is doing well at the box office. According to reports, the total earnings of this film have reached 17.01 crores.

Read all the Latest Movies News here