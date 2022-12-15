'Hit By Nostalgia': Kannada Actor Sharan's Heartfelt Note for his School

Kannada actor Sharan is riding high on the success of his recently released film Guru Shishyaru directed by Jadeesha K Hampi. The sports drama, which talked about how the lack of awareness resulted in less participation in Kho-Kho games, was well received by the audience. Apart from this movie, Sharan remained in the headlines for a recent visit to his school in Hubli, the second largest city in Karnataka state. The Avatara Purusha: Part 1 actor was reminded of the happy times and countless memories he made in school. He wrote, “Visited my childhood day school when I went to Hubli… Surprisingly, the inner view, the elegance of the air, and my first classroom where I’m sitting, all remained the same ️ Was hit by an emotional nostalgia at my childhood school, S.D.A, in Hubli… Those innocent days, the teacher’s simplicity, carefree life… Unmatchable ."

Alongside the caption, he also shared a photo of sitting in the class. Fans were in love with the heart-warming caption and picture. Many of them commented on heart emoticons expressing their love for the Kempe Gowda actor.

Apart from this post, Sharan is also the centre of attraction for his upcoming horror comic flick Choo Mantar. Aditi Prabhudeva, Meghna Gaonkar, Prabhu Mundkar and Rajini Bharadwaj will essay pivotal roles in Choo Mantar. Directed by Navneeth, Tarun Shivappa and Manasa Tarun have backed this venture.

The Adhyaksha in America shared an intriguing poster of this film on November 27 which piqued audience interest in it. In addition to this horror comedy potboiler, many asked him about the latest developments related to the sequel of Avatara Purusha. Users were disappointed that the makers are not providing them with correct updates about the second instalment of Avatara Purusha.

Besides these movies, Sharan also entertains the audience via his Youtube channel. He shares vlogs and song covers which have received a terrific response from the audience. As of now, Sharan has over 931 subscribers on his Youtube channel.

