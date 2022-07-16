Hit - The First Case Box Office: Rajkummar Rao's Film Starts Slow, Earns Rs 1.35 Cr On Day 1

Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra starrer Hit: The First Case is finally in theatres. While the film gained mixed reviews from both, the audience and the critics, it failed to leave a mark at the box office on its opening day. As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Hit: The First case started slow at the box office and earned just Rs 1.35 crore on its first day.

“#HIT: #TheFirstCase starts on a shaky note… National chains [#PVR, #INOX, #Cinepolis] contribute to its Day 1 biz… Needs to witness miraculous growth on Day 2 and 3 to come on track… Fri ₹ 1.35 cr. #India biz," the tweet read.

Meanwhile, as reported by Box Office India, the film earned less in the first half of its opening day but later picked up in the evening. “Obviously the hope is that it goes up 100% up or even more on Saturday which may give it a chance," the report added.

Released on July 15, Hit: The First Case is a remake of a Telugu movie of the same name and is directed by the original director, Dr Sailesh Kolanu. The film revolves around the life of a cop named Vikram (played by Rajkummar Rao) who is solving a kidnapping case of two girls, one of which also happens to be his own girlfriend. However, at the same time, he has also been battling the stress and trauma of his own past.

News18 Showsha’s review of the movie read, “What works wonders for the film is the way a simple thriller story is presented. There is nothing extraordinary or mind-blowing in the plot of the film but the way with which it has been directed and presented is really appreciable."

