Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra are gearing up for the release of their upcoming movie HIT: The First Case. While the film is slated to release on July 15, a special screening was held in Delhi on Monday for the real heroes in uniform. Paparazzo account Viral Bhayani shared the pictures from the screening on social media in which Rajkummar and Sanya were seen posing along with the cops. The film’s director Dr Sailesh Kolanu was also spotted in the photos. Actress Huma Qureshi was also present at the screening.

Earlier on Monday, Rajkummar Rao, Sanya Malhotra and Dr. Sailesh also visited the Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana to invite him for the special screening of the film.

Earlier, Rajkumar Rao talked about his character while speaking to PTI and said that he ‘thoroughly enjoyed’ it. He also shared that the film will bring some raw and real action sequences for fans. The actor further mentioned that HIT is his first action film and he really enjoyed doing it. “Nobody has given me action to do before ‘HIT’. I thoroughly enjoyed it. The action is real, organic and raw. This is a film I am proud of, it is presenting me in a different avatar. It is a good investigative thriller," the actor said.

In HIT: The First Case, the audience will witness Rao playing the role of a police officer who is in search of a missing woman but also needs to sort out issues that he is grappling with in his personal life. The character also suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) which makes it harder for him to let go of things easily. The film is a remake of the Telegu blockbuster of the same name that starred Vishwak Sen and Ruhani Sharma. The Suspense thriller is by Bhushan Kumar, Dil Raju, Krishan Kumar, and Kuldeep Rathore.

