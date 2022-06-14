HIT The First Case: Rajkummar Rao Introduces His Character Vikram In Spine-Chilling First Glimpse

A few days after piquing the curiosity of fans by dropping an intense trailer of the film, Rajkummar Rao took to Instagram on Tuesday and introduced his character Vikram from his upcoming mystery-thriller HIT The First Case. The trailer sees Rajkummar in the role of a cop who fights against crimes while dealing with his past memories and panic attacks.

In the few seconds clip posted on Instagram, we see a panicked Vikram who is running across a snow-filled location and finds himself trapped at a place. He asks goons to open the door, post which he opens his eyes and finds him lying at a therapy session. After this we see glimpses of his home and him visiting crime locations because of his job as a cop. We hear the therapist telling Vikram that ‘his current job scenario is triggering his past memories again and again and that’s why you get these panic attacks.

As the teaser continues, it sees the actor observing burning fire as it makes him recall the past. These snippets were followed by a few glimpses of his job locations as he explains that he can’t leave his job. The trailer ends with Vikram holding a gun in front of a mirror. The terrifying trailer further entices to know about the story of Vikram.

Taking to the captions, Rajkummar wrote, “Here comes the #GlimpseOfVikram a Cop fighting against crime whilst dealing with his past.

#HITTheFirstCase In Cinemas On 15th July 2022. Trailer out soon."

Check the post here:

The teaser has left fans super excited for the film. “Waiting eagerly…best wishes Sir," one of the fans commented as Rajkummar shared the poster. Another social media user wrote, “It’s gonna be awesome."

Apart from Rajkumar Rao, Hit The First Case also stars Sanya Malhotra in the lead. This Suspense thriller is based on a cop who is on the trail of a missing girl. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Dil Raju, Krishan Kumar, and Kuldeep Rathore, the film is directed by Dr. Sailesh Kolanu.

Earlier, Rajkummar Rao talked about the movie and shared his experience of being a part of it. “When I saw HIT, I instantly connected with it. It’s an engaging story, relevant in today’s environment. As an actor I am always on the look out to play characters I haven’t explored and HIT gives me a chance to do that. I’m looking forward to take this journey with Sailesh and Dil Raju," he said as quoted by Indiatoday.in.

Initially, the movie was supposed to hit theatres on May 20. However, on May 13, the makers issued a statement mentioning that the film will be released on July 15, 2022. Back then, Sanya Malhotra also shared the update with fans on social media and wrote, “Bringing you the mystery thriller HIT - The First Case with a new release date 15th July 2022 (sic)."

