HIT The First Case Review: The Film Is An Absolute Treat For Rajkummar Rao's Fans

Starring Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra, HIT: The First Case is finally in theatres. The film is a remake of a Telugu movie of the same name and is directed by the original director, Dr Sailesh Kolanu. The plot of the movie is simple - it revolves around the life of a cop named Vikram (played by Rajkummar Rao) who is solving a kidnapping case of two girls, one of which also happens to be his own girlfriend. However, at the same time, he has also been battling the stress and trauma of his own past. Wondering what it is? Wait for it.

What works wonders for the film is the way a simple thriller story is presented. There is nothing extraordinary or mind-blowing in the plot of the film but the way with which it has been directed and presented is really appreciable. The makers made sure to add the elements of fun, entertainment, and action. The film not just keeps you intrigued throughout, but it also provides you with a dose of laughter in between. In certain scenes, several serious social issues have also been raised. It should also be noted that none of these elements look forced or weird in the script.

Advertisement

Rajkummar Rao shines bright in the movie. Ahead of the release, it was being teased as the actor’s intense avatar on screen but once you watch the film, you will realise that there is a lot more to it. The film is a treat for Rajkummar’s lovers. He is intense in certain scenes and vulnerable in others, hilarious at times, and too smart too. His Rajasthani linguistics will impress you too. While watching the movie, you’ll be able to relate to Rajkummar’s character with any of the cops you have met/seen in your life. However, the actor surely needs to work a little more for scenes where he is supposed to be teary-eyed.

Advertisement

Sanya Malhotra only acts as a supporting actor and has been given very less screen time. There is nothing extraordinary or new that she brings in for her fans. However, it is not her fault at all because the script demanded that.

Talking about the script of the film, it is very predictable. You will be able to expect what is going to happen next in the movie to some extent. However, despite this, the film keeps everyone intrigued. The film also looks very similar to Kunal Kemmu’s web series Abhay. There are several similarities between the two protagonists - Abhay and Vikram. Both of these are cops who are solving a murder or kidnapping mysteries. They both are also haunted by their past.

Advertisement

HIT: The First Case ends with a revelation and an announcement that there will be its sequel too because certain questions have been left unanswered and some mysteries are left unsolved.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.