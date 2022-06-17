Home » News » Movies » Hit - The First Case Teaser: Rajkummar Rao Is Here With a 'Lot of Twists'

Hit - The First Case Teaser: Rajkummar Rao Is Here With a 'Lot of Twists'

Rajkummar Rao Is Here As Vikram, a Police Officer.
Rajkummar Rao Is Here As Vikram, a Police Officer.

Apart from Rajkummar Rao, Hit - The First Case also stars Sanya Malhotra in the lead. It will hit theatres on July 15.

Entertainment Bureau| News18.com
Updated: June 17, 2022, 13:43 IST

The teaser of Rajkummar Rao’s upcoming movie titled ‘Hit - The First Case’ has been released. On Friday, the actor took to his official Instagram account and dropped the teaser, raising excitement among fans for the film.

The teaser shares a glimpse of Rajkummar Rao as Vikram, a police officer, who is divided between his dedication towards his job and dealing with his past trauma. It begins with Rajkummar Rao lying on a hospital bed but he soon gets up to solve the mystery of a missing lady as he also fights with his inner demons. From breaking bottles to chasing and beating others, the trailer is a treat for action lovers. In one of the scenes, Rajkummar and Sanya Malhotra can also be seen sharing a kiss inside a car.

Dropping the teaser, Rajkummar Rao wrote, “A case which holds a lot of twists in itself. Teaser Out Now: Link In Story/Bio. #HITTheFirstCase In Cinemas On 15th July 2022." The teaser has left fans super excited for the film. While one of the social media users called it ‘terrefic’, another fan called it ‘superb’. “Rao ji can’t wait for 15 July ❤️😍 this gonna be hitt 🔥" a third comment read. Hansal Mehta also wrote, “Terrific RAJ!"

Apart from Rajkumar Rao, Hit The First Case also stars Sanya Malhotra in the lead. This Suspense thriller is based on a cop who is on the trail of a missing girl. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Dil Raju, Krishan Kumar, and Kuldeep Rathore, the film is directed by Dr. Sailesh Kolanu.

Earlier this year, Rajkummar Rao talked about the movie and shared his experience of being a part of it. “When I saw HIT, I instantly connected with it. It’s an engaging story, relevant in today’s environment. As an actor I am always on the look out to play characters I haven’t explored and HIT gives me a chance to do that. I’m looking forward to take this journey with Sailesh and Dil Raju," he said as quoted by Indiatoday.in.

Hit - The First Case will be released on July 15, 2022.

