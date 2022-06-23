HIT - The First Case Trailer Launch: Rajkummar Rao Cut Short His Honeymoon for the Event; Deets Inside

Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra are gearing up for their upcoming film HIT: The First Case. Ever since the news of Rajkummar collaborating with Sanya came out, fans have been eagerly waiting to see these two powerhouses sharing the screen space. While the makers have already unveiled the first look from the film, its lead stars Rajkummar and Sanya launched the much-awaited trailer in an event on Thurday in City Mall, Andheri.

In the pictures, from the event, Rajkummar and Sanya look stylish as they present their uber-cool avatars. While we see Sanya looking ravishing in a satin peach short dress, Rajkummar looks suave in a puffy printed jacket and a pair of black denim.

Actor Rajkummar Rao flew down to Mumbai in the wee hours of the morning to launch the trailer of his upcoming film HIT. Amid taunts of how his honeymoon was cut short because of the film, he said that the film is an important one for him. “Because of the pandemic and work commitments I was unable to go anywhere. I’m going back on vacation after the trailer launch," he quipped.

At the launch, he was joined by the director Dr Sailesh Kolanu, producers Bhushan Kumar, Dil Raju, Krishan Kumar and Kuldeep Rathore. His co-star Sanya, who plays his wife in the film said it was a wonderful experience working with him as he is someone she admires immensely. “When you’re working with an actor like Raj everything just falls into place. I just had to react to what he did," she said.

Director Sailesh Kolanu, who made the original in Telegu plans to turn the film into a successful franchise. “I have made this film as per the sensibilities of my new audience. I firmly believe that this is not a remake. And if remakes are made then it should be helmed only by the original director," he said.

Rajkummar who’s playing a cop for the second time after Badhaai Do, says that this is a film with a lot of substance just like his previous one. “There is a lot of baggage that my character carries in this film," he said, adding, “I feel we still don’t talk enough about mental health, especially PTSD. And as for the film, overall, investigative thrillers in Hindi cinema need more such scripts." The actor hopes this franchise becomes a hit as the director has seven more stories to follow up this film.

The film which hits the theatres on July 15 is a dark thriller that will keep the audiences guessing.

