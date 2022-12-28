Hiten Paintal's Niece Sarah was Tunisha Sharma's Co-star, Says He Feels Sorry For Her Parents

Actress Tunisha Sharma’s death has sent shockwaves through the entertainment industry. On December 24, the 20-year-old was found hanging in the make-up room on the set of her television show Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul. Following a complaint filed by her mother, Tunisha’s co-star and alleged ex-boyfriend Sheezan Mohammed Khan has been arrested for abetment of suicide.

Condolences for Tunisha’s family continue to be poured in from across the television fraternity. And now, television actor Hiten Paintal of Muskurane Ki Wajah Tum Ho fame has reacted to the incident. His niece, actor Sarah Paintal, was Tunisha’s co-star in Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul. “She (Sarah) was so shocked that a 20 year old would just take her life like that. Some relationships don’t work out and we all have gone through that but it doesn’t mean that we end our lives. If people start taking their own lives just because their relationships didn’t work out, then there will be hundreds of deaths happening every day. I am very shocked that Tunisha took her life and feel very sorry for her parents," says Hiten.

Tunisha’s death has also brought to the fore discussions about the dark nature of the otherwise glitzy and glamorous show business. Sharing his thoughts on the same, Hiten states, “The entertainment industry is a very tough place. People only see the glamour and ignore what goes beyond the hours of shooting. There’s so much that happens behind the curtain."

He feels that the uncertainty in the nature of work in showbiz also affects the mental health of those who are a part of the workforce. He says, “Empty minds are devil workshops. Uncertainty of work stresses you out. So many of my friends are not from Mumbai and they live on rent and are struggling. When you don’t have work, it’s very scary. Sometimes, there is work but the money gets delayed. It’s a different feeling altogether."

The industry, as a whole, can help each other cope with mental health issues, believes the actor. However, it seems he does not have much trust in the industry. “I don’t think anyone from the industry will come forward to do it. Everybody is carrying their own baggage and everyone, somewhere, is a little selfish. At the end of the day, we all are selfish. I really think that something needs to be done where people can go and talk to people without being judged," shares Hiten.

Of late, the television industry has witnessed an increase in the number of suicide cases. Early this year, Bengali actors like Pallavi Dey, Bidisha De Majumder and Manjusha Niyogi also died by suicide, all within a span of about two weeks. For Hiten, suicide isn’t the solution to leading a hopeless life. “People need to be tougher and move on. In recent times, cases of suicide have increased so much, especially in our industry. There are so many people who are successful, are getting work and money but they really need to move on from heartbreaks, love and relationships and be a little tougher. They have to learn to control their emotions," he says.

The Ragini MMS: Returns actor further adds, “Suicide is a very big step. I feel the people just take the escape route but they don’t think about what happens to their family. I am sure no parent would ever want to see their child go like this. God had given us this life and he will take it back when the time comes. Why should we do such things?"

