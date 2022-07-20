Hiten Tejwani on Sangita Ghosh's Viral Swarna Ghar Scene: 'Actors Can't Say We Won't Do This' | Exclusive

Actor Hiten Tejwani is set to feature in the upcoming web show Ishqiyoun. The actor, who was last seen in the web show Ardh, is known for his roles in TV shows like Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kutumb, Gangaa,Kesar and Kasautii Zindagii Kay among others. In an interview with News18 Showsha, the actor opened up about his upcoming web show. Hiten also shared his reaction to the viral Swarna Ghar scene that had sparked a meme fest on social media.

You recently joined Swarn Ghar, and one of its sequences — Sangita Ghosh’s fan strangulation- was widely trolled on social media. What are your thoughts on that?

Advertisement

I’m not sure what was there in that scene, however, I know that whatever comes written in the script, we have to do it with full conviction. We can’t say that we won’t do this- it will end up in a waste of time. In daily soaps, you cannot waste time. Of course, if it’s a film, you can sit and discuss the treatment over it, however, we don’t have that much time while working on a daily soap. We have to give our 100 per cent on whatever has been written in the script. That is because if we won’t do a scene with conviction, how will we convince the audience. We also get to know what the audience liked and what It didn’t like.

How was the experience of working with director-producer Payal Saxena on Ishqiyoun?

Payal Saxena called me for the project, she was in the US at that time. She took me through the whole script and said she wants me to do something that a character which I haven’t done so far. I said, ‘I am all ears’. And, when she narrated the story and my role, I absolutely loved it and immediately agreed. I am happy to be part of ‘Ishqiyoun’. Working with Payal Saxena on the project has been amazing.

Advertisement

You have a huge body of work on television. How has the content evolved on TV over the years?

I am happy that people are coming up with different characters. In earlier times, people used to come up with positive characters, and they used to love characters who are simple and good. But now, with the times and as the concepts are changing and are becoming more real. So, now they have stepped out from the previous zone, and we find it fun too because if we are getting a chance to do something different so why not go for it. Also, if you are being typecast, and if you are getting a chance to break it, so nothing like it. So, that is one of the reasons why there are different characters. TV has changed over the period of time. The process of shooting is same, but more planning and of course technology are saving a lot of time. Earlier, there used to be proper tapes, now there are cards – we shoot the scenes faster, they get edited faster and then go forward. New techniques, modernisation and innovations have given a great push and made a huge difference.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.