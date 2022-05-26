Hits and Flops of Tollywood in First 5 Months of 2022

In the first five months of this year Tollywood films have got a mixed response at the box office. A few films have become blockbusters while many films of big stars have failed to impress the audiences. In the first four months of 2022 Tollywood delivered a hit movie almost every month.

However, while Ram Charan and Jr NTR’s RRR has become pan-India hit megastar Chiranjeevi’s Acharya and Pravas starrer Radhe Shyam failed at the box office. Here’s a look at some of the big Telugu releases and their performances at the box office.

Bangarraju

Touted as a family entertainer, Bangarraju released on January 14 on the occasion of Sankranti. The Kalyan Krishna Kursala directorial starring Nagarjuna and Naga Chaitanya had a good start due to Sankranti holiday. Though Bangarraju couldn’t perform well outside Telugu speaking states it still managed to gross nearly Rs 40 crore at the box office. Made with a budget of Rs 25 crore the movie became the first hit of the year in Tollywood.

DJ Tillu

Despite the criticism for a predictable storyline, DJ Tillu collected over Rs 30 crore worldwide. Sidhu Jonnalagadda’s acting and comic timing was applauded. Debutant Vimal Krishna’s comic drama, which released on February 12, became a hit.

RRR

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli’s RRR: Rise Roar Revolt broke many records at the box office. The Ram Charan and Jr NTR starrer, which released in theatres on March 25, has grossed nearly Rs 1100 crore worldwide. It became a pan-India blockbuster hit with its Hindi version garnering over Rs 277 crore at the box office.

KGF: Chapter 2

Even after 41 days of its release Kannad star Yash’s KGF: Chapter 2 has maintained its charm. The action drama has amassed a total of Rs 1227 crores worldwide at box office. Made on a budget of Rs 100 crore, KGF: Chapter 2 became a pan-India hit. It has also done well in Telugu states and grossed over Rs 150 crore.

Don

Sivakarthikeyan starrer Tamil Drama Don has amassed more than 100 crore since its release on May 13. Sivakarthikeyan is currently at the top of his game with this film. His last film Doctor took a month’s time to gross more than 100 crore. The film was also well received by the audiences in the Telugu states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Sarkaru Vaari Paata

Mahesh Babu’s much awaited film, which released in theatres on May 12, has got a good response at the box office. The film has grossed over Rs 200 crore and is still seeing footfalls at the theatres.

Radhe Shyam and Acharya

Radhe Shyam and Acharya, both much hyped films with big stars tanked at box office. Made on a budget of Rs 200 crore, Prahas starrer Radhe Shyam garnered only Rs 140 crore. Acharya, which featured father-son duo Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan in the lead roles, was made on a budget of Rs 140 crore. However, it managed to collect only Rs 53.87 crore.

