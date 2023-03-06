'Hobi is Collecting All Hybe Babies': ARMYs Elated After J-Hope Grooves to 'On the Street' With TXT and NewJeans

In true J-Hope style, the iconic K-Pop Boyband BTS member shared what he does when he encounters his Hoobae (Korean term for juniors) on a walk down the street. BigHit music shared a clip of Jung Hoseok grooving to the beats of his latest release On the Street. At first, it seems he is the only one going to dance. But as the camera pans, Choi Yeonjun and Huening Kai from TXT. As the camera moves along with them, the three K-Pop artists show off their perfect dance moves and great synergy on camera for fans to enjoy. Both, members of the ARMY and MOA were of one mind when they said, they need more interactions between the two popular boybands.

But this is not the only clip of the BTS star showing off his smooth moves on his latest track, On the Street in collaboration with J.Cole. He was previously joined by the oldest and youngest member of the K-Pop girl group NewJeans, signed under his label HYBE. Kim Minji and Lee Hyein were seen adorably bowing to their sunbae (Korean term for seniors) before they joined him for dancing to the catchy beats of the track.

Fans joked that Hobi is collecting all the ‘Hybe babies’ after his videos with TXT and New Jeans.

All these interactions with fellow HYBE artists have made fans hopeful that perhaps they would get to see BTS interact with Enhypen too. If J-hope is to continue the trend of dancing with the oldest and youngest members of the groups, maybe the next clip will feature Lee Heeseung and Nishimura Riki, A.K.A. Ni-Ki. For now, members of the ARMY can also enjoy Hobi dancing with his fellow band members Min Yoongi, A.K.A. Suga, and Park Jimin on this trend.

On The Streets is a dream collab that brought two of hip-hop’s most uplifting musicians - J. Cole and J-Hope - together. Fans are loving every moment of J-Hope in the streets of New York City, making everyone’s heads bop with the lo-fi beat and a catchy whistle hook.

This is going to be Hoseok’s last track before he begins his South Korean military enlistment. BigHit Music shared the news that J-Hope has begun the process on February 26. J-Hope is going to be the second member of BTS to join the military. He is following in the footsteps of the oldest member of the group, Kim Seokjin, who is currently on active duty and has been promoted to the rank of ‘Private First Class’ in the military.

