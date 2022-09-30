Hocus Pocus 2 Review: Sanderson Sisters Concoct Perfect Portion For 90s Kids, Cast Fun Halloween Spell

Every Halloween, the 1990s kids have ensured to not only watch Hocus Pocus with their friends but also rope in their children into the tradition. While I have grown up spending two hours every Halloween watching Hocus Pocus, this year, I was thrilled to see the Sanderson Sisters return in a brand new avatar in Hocus Pocus 2.

Honestly, I was a little skeptical of how they’d treat the three witches’ return. What if my favourite childhood memory is tampered with and it ruins everything? Well, I am glad to report that not only does Hocus Pocus 2 not only keeps the nostalgia intact but also offers a little more thrill for the new generation jumping on the bandwagon of the horror musical.

Fans of the franchise would remember that back in 1993, the Sanderson Sisters — comprising a clever Winnie (Bette Midler), a goofy Sarah (Sarah Jessica Parker), and a clumsy Mary (Kathy Najimy) — disappeared from Salem at sunrise but they weren’t gone. The Book had hinted that the sisters could be back. In Hocus Pocus 2, the sisters return courtesy of that same thread.

Staying true to the original film’s formula, Hocus Pocus 2 begins with a short flashback before the present events are set rolling. In the flashback, fans learn that the Sanderson Sisters are banished from Salem by a Reverend and in the woods, they meet a witch from whom they obtain their powers along with the one-eyed Book. Casting a spell with the help of the magical book, they burn his house down by the Reverend survives.

Fast forward to 2022 and Salem continues to remember the Sanderson Sisters. However, not with the terrifying light that teenagers and kids in 1993 did. Instead, they are celebrated, even recreated in Halloween contests. However, no one even dreams that the sisters could return. The forbidden happens when Becca (Whitney Peak) and her best friend Izzy (Belissa Escobedo) accidentally light a black candle, opening the portal for their return.

Although initially, the sisters decide to continue the tradition of using their magical powers to stay young and alive forever. However, the story takes its first turn with Winnie recognising the city’s Mayor bears a striking resemblance with the Reverend and suddenly, all they want is revenge for all that happened to them in the past. Things turn worse when his daughter, Becca’s second best friend Cassie (Lilia Buckingham) gets involved in the whole mess.

During the hour and 43 minutes journey, fans are taking on a magical trip filled with several nods to the 1993 film and planting possibly more Hocus Pocus films in the future.

Disney has added all their elements in the right amount. The film brings back the original film’s charm, reminding us that while it is a film for kids and teenagers, adults can enjoy it as much. The return of Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy as the Sanderson Sisters cast the perfect nostalgia spell but ensure to not go overboard with it. The musical actresses are as much fun to watch as they were in 1993 but they don’t let their magical aura overshadow the new gen starring alongside them.

Director Anne Fletcher, who has helmed films such as The Proposal and Step Up in the past, beautifully intertwines Kenny Ortega’s vision of the original with her own visions in Hocus Pocus 2. With the help of writer Jen D’Angelo, Hocus Pocus 2 offers not only a new story for the young gen but also shines on the representation front.

Unlike the first film — wherein all questions are posed and answered within the same time frame as Hocus Pocus 2 — the sequel leaves you hanging with details about the new gen seen in the film. Hocus Pocus 2 merely touches the surface with regard to Becca, Izzy, and Cassie’s back stories, paving way for a few important questions. Personally, it felt like an unfulfilled experience. But giving Disney the benefit of doubt about possible future Hocus Pocus movies, I hope they return to the trio’s friendship and give us a little more on that.

It also came as a heartbreak that none of the three children from the original returned for the sequel. As much as the new movie was about the Sanderson Sisters and their redemption, the absence of Omri Katz (who played Max), Thora Birch (Dani Dennison), and Vinessa Shaw (Allison Watts) was evident.

Before I forget, the film’s cinematography and music are top-class. Two of the many scenes that lingered around after the movie ended were the enchanted forest scenes and Michael Jackson’s Thriller-style dance number in the streets.

In all, Hocus Pocus 2 offers a little more sympathy to the Sanderson Sisters. It shows the witches in a more humane light than the original. Given the advanced technology used in the sequel, looking back the original looks a tad caricature but still fun. It is going to be a Hocus Pocus marathon this Halloween for me.

A Disney+ Original movie, Hocus Pocus 2 premieres on September 30, 2022, exclusively on Disney+.

