Holi 2022: Anupamaa's Rupali Ganguly Joins Friends, Ankita Lokhande Gathers TV Stars For A Grand Bash

From Rupali Ganguly to Ankita Lokhande, here's how your fav TV star celebrated Holi this year. (Pic: Viral Bhayani)
Several TV stars stepped out to celebrate Holi with their family and friends. Here are a few pics from the celebrations.

Entertainment Bureau| News18.com
Updated: March 18, 2022, 17:16 IST

With lesser restrictions on Holi this year, television stars are going all out to celebrate the festival. Many others have stepped out of their homes and celebrated the festival with their friends either within their housing complexes or at Holi parties. Television’s favourite star Rupali Ganguly, who is currently headlining the hit show Anupamaa, took to her Instagram Stories to reveal she was celebrating Holi with her friends at her residence.

The actress shared a video in which she was covered in colour and wished fans on the occasion. She also shared a couple of pictures with her co-star Gaurav Khanna and wished fans. Meanwhile, Mouni Roy, who celebrated her first Holi after her wedding, shared pictures in which she was seen falling on her husband Suraj Nambiar’s feet and taking his blessings before applying colour on his face. “May your lives forever be filled with colours of joy, love & laughter," she captioned the post.

Ankita Lokhande, who is also celebrating her first Holi after her wedding, hosted a Holi party with her husband Vivek Jain. The couple was seen greeting the paparazzi and posing for them. Soon after the party commenced, Ankita changed clothes and was seen covered in colours. The party was attended by many, including Arti Singh and Kashmira Shah, Anita Hassanandani and her husband Rohit Reddy, Rithvik Dhanjani and Krystle D’Souza were spotted at the party.

Bigg Boss 14 adorable couple Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin were seen attending the Holi party too. Pictures of them posing with friends surfaced online.

Ankita Lokhande and Vivek Jain hosted a grand Holi party (Pics: Viral Bhayani)

Several TV stars including Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin and Divyanka Tripathi attended the bash. (Pics: Viral Bhayani)

Ekta Kapoor, Vikas Gupta, Jay Bhanushali and Anita Hassanandani were also present at the Holi bash. (Pic: Viral Bhayani).

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash had a working Holi. The actress was spotted on the sets of what appears to be Naagin 6. She was seen wishing the paparazzi before she headed into her vanity.

News18 hopes you had a fun Holi!

first published: March 18, 2022, 17:16 IST