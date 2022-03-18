Holi 2022: Movies You Can Watch to Celebrate the Festival Of Colours

HOLI 2022: Holi, the festival of vibrant colours, is widely considered to be the most stunning festival in India. In addition to mother nature, Holi also paints our mind equally with joy, happiness and prosperity. On this day, people are seen on the streets splashing colours on each other, sharing sweets and dancing to music, mostly during the daytime.

However, after a massive celebration of the day, there comes a time when you want to relax and spend quality time with friends and family. So, what’s better than watching Bollywood movies? Needless to say, over the years, our Indian cinema has given us some iconic movies that have wonderfully portrayed Holi.

Therefore, for you, we have curated a list of movies you can watch to celebrate the festival of colours:

Sholay

Holi Ke Din Dil Khil Jate Hai - this remains the most popular Holi song till date. This ultimate blockbuster movie by Ramesh Sippy is a cult film, featuring Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Hema Malini and late actor Amjad Khan in the lead roles. Sholay is the perfect movie to pick for Holi, topped for a long time. Silsila

This romantic drama film, directed by Yash Chopra and featuring Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan and Rekha, highlights an ideal image of Holi. The song Rang Barse Bheege Chunarwali, sung by Amitabh Bachchan in this film, plays on loop on everyone’s playlist on Holi. Baghban

This beautiful movie starring Amitabh Bachchan, Hema Malini, and Salman Khan has a separate place in every cinema lover’s heart. Hori Khele Raghuveera, a festive track by Hema Malini and Amitabh Bachchan is said to be the main attraction of the movie. Raanjhana

Raanjhana, a tale of love between Kundan and Zoya highlighting the consequences of different religions, is a must-watch film on Holi. This film stars Dhanush and Sonam Kapoor and many more. The song Tum Taak from the film has delightful Holi scenes. Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

This film by Ayan Mukerji shows the correct portrayal of how young people celebrate Holi. Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone grooving to wholesome Holi song Balam Pichkari sets the festive mood right.

