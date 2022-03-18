Holi 2022: Playlist of Malayalam Special Songs for the Festival of Colours, Watch Videos

HOLI 2022: Holi, the grand and vibrant festival of colors, falls on March 18 this year. Just as any celebration is incomplete without music, Holi too has its own flavor of songs that elevate the spirit of this festival. The entire excitement of this lively occasion becomes palpable with peppy, groovy energetic tracks. Ahead of the festival of colours, here’s a playlist of Malayalam Holi special songs:

Alare Govinda

A perfect, vivacious song for Holi, this track is from the movie Kakkakuyil. Directed by Priyadarshilan, the Holi sequence in this song is brilliant. Mollywood’s favorite hero Mohanlal lip synced to this dance track. M. G. Sreekumar, Nikhil and Sangeetha Sajith sang this energetic song. It perfectly sits well with the mood and tone of Holi.

Holi Holi

Yet another wonderful song that will match up to the Holi fervor, is this song from the Malayalam film Arabia. Sung by M. G. Sreekumar and Arun Ouseppachan, it is an evergreen song that captures the thrill and excitement of Holi.

Holi Holi

Be it a low-key Holi celebration or the pompous one, this song picturised on Silk Smita is surely going to enliven the mood. From the 1995 Malayalam movie Kaatttile Thadi Thevarude Ana, this song was composed by Jhonson.

Kadamizhiyil

From the movie Thenkasipattanam, this song is a must-have in your Holi party playlist. The melody of this song spreads so much joy and happiness. Sung by Mano and Swarnalatha. Kaithapram wrote the song and Suresh Peters composed the music.

