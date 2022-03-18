Holi 2022: These 8 Bollywood Couples Celebrating Colours of Festival First Time As Husband and Wife

Holi is celebrated with great enthusiasm in many parts of India. On the occasion of Holi, people get all pink, red, green and blue and have a lot of fun. If we talk about Bollywood celebrities, they also celebrate the festival of Holi in full swing every year. This year the festival is special for many celebrities as they’ll be celebrating their first Holi post marriage. The year 2021 and the beginning of 2022 witnessed a lot of filmy weddings. These newly-wed couples will be celebrating their first Holi this year by colouring each other in the colours of love.

Shibani Dandekar - Farhan Akhtar

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar are the latest ones to join the clan of married couples. The couple tied the knot on February 19 in Khandala. This Holi will mark as their first one after marriage. Farhan has proved his worth in the film industry through films like Bhaag Milkha Bhaag and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara.

Sheetal Thakur - Vikrant Massey

The love story of Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur began at the sets of the AltBalaji web series, Broken But Beautiful. Ever since they didn’t look back. They decided to spend their lives with each other by getting married in a traditional Himachali wedding on February 18 this year. However, the couple has played the festival of colour being Rokafied since last two years, this year Vikrant and Sheetal will be playing their first Holi together as husband and wife.

Karishma Tanna – Varun Bangera

On February 5, Karishma Tanna and Varun Bagera had a fairytale wedding. From the bridal entry dance to having a grand reception, the couple gave the feel of a great Indian wedding. Karishma and Varun will be celebrating their first Holi post marriage on March 18.

Mouni Roy – Suraj Nambiar

Mouni Roy made her Bollywood debut alongside Akshay Kumar in 2018 with Gold. The actor has since been making headlines for her personal and professional life. She again came into the limelight after tying the knot with the love of her life, Suraj Nambiar on January 27. The couple got married twice, once by Bengali traditions and other time following the South Indian traditions. Despite being from different cultures, both will be celebrating the Hindu festival Holi as a newly-wed this year.

Ankita Lokhande – Vicky Jain

Ankita Lokhande rose to fame through television but made her name in the Hindi film industry through the film Manikarnika. She got married to Vicky Jain on December 14 last year after dating for around two years. Vicky was out of Mumbai for some business-related work but has managed to return home for their Holi post marriage.

Katrina Kaif - Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s wedding became the talk of the town when the two tied the knot in a royal style on December 9 last year. The couple was dating for a long time but never officially announced their relationship. However, they decided to be husband and wife and surprised many. This year, they’ll be playing the colours for the first time as a married couple. Vicky has changed his image of a boy next door with powerful performances in Uri, Raazi and Sardar Udham. Katrina was last seen in the Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh-starrer Sooryavanshi.

Patralekhaa - Rajkummar Rao

After dating for more than a decade, the couple got married on November 15, 2021. Their wedding was fun, traditional and caught attention for its simplicity. The couple will be smearing each other with colours for the first time as husband and wife this Holi. Rajkummar and Patralekha have worked together for the 2014 film, CityLights.

Yami Gautam – Aditya Dhar

Yami Gautam got married to Uri: The Surgical Strike director Aditya Dhar on June 6 last year. Yami made a beautiful Himachali bride as she followed tradition throughout her wedding rituals. Yami’s latest film ‘A Thursday’ is streaming on the OTT platform and gaining a lot of praise from the audience. Aditya’s directorial ‘The Immortal Ashwatthama’ is still awaiting its release.

