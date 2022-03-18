Holi 2022: TV Artists Talk About Distinct Holi Celebrations in Their Hometowns

The festival of colours, Holi, is celebrated across the country with great zeal and enthusiasm. And interestingly, the festival is celebrated in incredibly different ways with uniqueness by each Indian state with a beautiful blend of different cultures and traditions. In sync with the festive spirit, &TV artists talk about how the festival is celebrated differently in their hometowns.

Taking about Holi celebrations in Uttar Pradesh, Vidisha Srivastava, who recently entered &TV’s Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai as the new Anita Bhabi, shares, “Holi is one of the biggest festivals in Uttar Pradesh revolving around the legend of the love and romance of the celestial couple Radha and Krishna. The Holi celebration happens in various ways in different cities. In Mathura, it’s a one-of-its-kind, “Lath Mar Holi," played in the compound of the Radha Rani Temple. Thousands of people gather there to witness this Holi when women beat up men with sticks (lath) as those on the sidelines become hysterical and sing popular Holi songs and chants Shri Radhey, or Shri Krishna. In Kanpur, Holi lasts seven days and is filled with colour. The last day is commemorated with a grand fair called the Ganga Mela, or the Holi Mela. In Varanasi, known as Shiv Nagri, Holi starts with Holika Dahan (the great bonfire to celebrate the victory of good over evil) and Ganga Ghaat, filled with beautiful Holi colours. Drenched in colour, people enjoy the festival, and the most special part of the celebration is enjoying Thandai with Gujia. The whole occasion is celebrated on such a grand scale and with so much enthusiasm that one cannot miss it. I wish everyone Happy Holi! May this celebration fill your life with happiness, health and joy."

Mouli Ganguly, essaying Mahasati Anusuya in &TV’s Baal Shiv, shares, “Back in my hometown, Kolkata, we celebrate Dol Jatra or Dol Purnima, which is like Holi, and people celebrate it more traditionally. This festival is stretched over two days, while the entire country wraps up the festivities in a day. Dol Jatra is known for its festive colours and is reminiscent of the divine romance of Lord Krishna and Radha. As we travel through the roadways to the cities of Kolkata, you can cherish the mesmerising view of trees flooded with Gulmohar and Palaash flowers. The Dol tradition starts with applying Abir (Gulal) on the feet of the elderly who plan to visit Shantiniketan to celebrate Basant Utsav. Typically, my favourite part is that Mishti Pulao and Gujiya are prepared for consumption during Holi. I will miss the Holi celebration this year. But I will try to prepare a few delicacies to soak in the festive spirit. Happy Holi to everyone!"

Pawan Singh, essaying Zafar Ali Mirza in & TV’s Aur Bhai Kya Chal Raha Hai?, shares, “Being in a metro city, we can see Delhi is an amalgamation of cultures and traditions. The Holi celebration often starts with the “Tilak" tradition, where a mark of colour is drawn on a person’s forehead to symbolise honour and represent confidence. On the eve of Holi, bonfires, or Holika, are lit in the city’s important centres to celebrate good over evil. Delhiites celebrate the holy day with endless music and are perceived to have a “musical Holi." The major parties happen in Delhi during Holi when people move out in groups and apply colour until they become unrecognisable playing with colours peaks up in the residential colonies, as people usually do not go out with their families beyond their neighbourhood. It is always fun to celebrate Holi in Delhi, and this year I will try my best to visit there and enjoy the Holi celebration. Wish everyone a Happy and Safe Holi."

Kapil Nirmal, essaying Tarkasur in &TV’s Baal Shiv, shares, “In Rajasthan, the Holi celebration is quite different from other states. Apart from playing with colours, the rituals and customs around Holi make it a notable attraction in Rajasthan. You get to treat yourself with Bhang, Thandai, or feast on authentic Holi cuisine like Paneer Laungatta, Mirchi Papad, Ker Sengar, Gatte Ki Sabzi, and Pakoda Kadi. There is a platterful of offerings to match your taste buds. But it’s the stories, customs, and traditions from centuries that make Rajasthan’s Holi different. The major Holi events happen in different cities, like Mali Holi, Gair Holi, Dhulandi Holi, and Dolchi Holi, grand and royal celebrations. The state is known for its Royalty, and the entire experience can be glorious and grand, from their attire to cultural programs. I wish everyone a Happy Holi, and may this Holi bring you happiness and joy".

Actress Srishti Jain says, “It’s going to be just close family and friends. My mom cooks a lovely lunch with all our favourite dishes. That’s how we celebrate Holi each year. While Holi is celebrated to signify the victory of good over evil. Personally, I love how colourful it is! On Holi it’s a colour fest and a treat to the eyes. I’d say currently I love blue and purple the most! I love Balam Pichkari, it’s peppy and fun! Also, I know all the hook steps."

