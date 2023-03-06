HOLI 2023: Holi is knocking at our doors and people are busy doing their last-minute preparation with full-on enthusiasm. This festival of colours is all about splashing colours, eating lip-smacking foods and partying hard till we get tired. Every year, we welcome this gorgeous festival with great pomp and fervour. Though in this pandemic we might not be enjoying Holi as earlier, nothing can dampen our festival feelings.

Bollywood filmmakers have churned out lots of songs, especially about this vibrant day, over the years. And a Holi party is incomplete without a perfect playlist dedicated to the festival. That’s why we have brought the best Holi songs that must be on your playlist

Holi Ke Din (Sholay)

Whenever this song plays it recollects us of the remarkable dance of Hema Malini. This evergreen song from the movie Sholay immensely lifts our mood.

Rang Barse (Silsila)

This song from Silsila is basically a Holi anthem. Amitabh Bachchan’s memorable performance is commendable.

Jogi Ji Dheere Dheere (Nadiya Ke Paar)

Jogi Ji Dheere Dheere from Rajshri Production’s movie Nadiya Ke Paar is also one of the most iconic Holi song. Sung by Jaspal Singh, Hemlata, Chandrani Mukherjee and Sushil Kumar, the song features Sachin Pilgaonkar and Sadhna Singh among others.

Hori Khele Raghuveera (Baghban)

This iconic song stays on the Holi playlist every year. The chemistry between Amitabh Bachchan and Hema Malini in “Hori Khele Raghuveera" still holds its place in our hearts.

Balam Pichkari (Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani)

Modern generation’s Holi Anthem is here. This blockbuster Bollywood song takes the Holi vibe to a new level. We never miss doing those unique dance steps shown by Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone.

Badri Ki Dulhania (Badrinath Ki Dulhania)

The soundtrack captured some effortless dance moves of Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt. The melody of this song brings out all the fun. So, play this song and dance like no one is watching.

Jai Jai Shivshankar (War)

Last but not least. Dance God Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff grooving to the killer beats of this song from the movie War lives in our head rent-free. The energetic music will quickly recharge you.

Aaj Na Chhodenge (Kati Patang)

To pump up the vibe let’s start the celebration with something retro.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VGQRMUqya3s

This wonderful Holi song from the movie Kati Patang ruled the 70s.

