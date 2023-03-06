Holi 2023: Top 5 Tamil Songs You Can't Miss on This Festival of Colours

HOLI 2023: Cinemas have portrayed each festival celebrated in India. The festival of colours that is Holi has also been portrayed on the big screen and has given the audience the idea of gathering and celebrating it with friends and family. Here are the top regional Tamil songs to play at the next party you attend.

Adadada Arrambame

Adadada Arrambame is one of the most popular and enthusiastic Holi songs that you must add to your Holi playlist. The song is from the film Arrambam featuring actor Ajith. The song received positive reviews from critics for his dance performance.

Aalaporan Thamizhan

From the film Mersal, Aalaporan Thamizhan is another song to play on Holi. The music of the song was composed by AR Rahman. The fans claim this song to be every Thamizhan’s anthem and also call it the perfect celebratory number for true Thamizhan fans. The visuals and Vijay’s impeccable moves in this song make it an outstanding song.

Sodakku

The track Sodakku of this film portrays Holi festival in the Tamil culture. The song features Suriya, Anirudh and Keerthi Suresh. The dynamic vocals of Anirudh and Vignesh make it groovy and add extra ‘mass’ to the high-powered track.

Ek Gau Mein

The song Ek Gau Mein is from the film Sangili Bungili Kadhava Thorae is another song to play on Holi. STR adds a dose of liveliness to the fresh song. It also stars Jiiva and Sri Divya who give a complete makeover to the quirky track. Soori being the best comedian of Tamil cinema gives the perfect expressions in the song.

Katravai Patravai

Rajinikanth’s Katravai Patravai from the film Kaala is another song to play on Holi. The power-packed performance of the actors and energetic as well as dramatic song and lyrics make it more worth-playing on Holi. The song features Nana Patekar and Rajinikanth.

