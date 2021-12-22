'Holiday': Picture of MS Dhoni's Daughter Ziva Takes Instagram by Storm

Ziva Dhoni, the daughter of former Indian cricket team captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, is no less than that of a Bollywood star kid.

Similar to Taimur Ali Khan, pictures and videos of Ziva Dhoni go viral on the internet almost routinely. These pictures and videos of Ziva have also won the hearts of Dhoni fans. Now the former Indian captain has shared another picture of hers on his Instagram handle.

In this picture, Ziva Singh Dhoni can be seen by a poolside. She is posing in a cute monokini sporting an orange floral print. Ziva has her eyes closed. While sharing this picture, Dhoni wrote “Holiday" in the caption. So far, more than 2 lakh people have liked this picture.

Let us inform you that Ziva Singh Dhoni has gone on a Dubai trip with Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Sakshi Dhoni. Fans are now showering love on this picture. People are calling her the model and actress of the future. Her confidence is worth seeing. She is striking this cute pose with full confidence. Ziva is only 6 years old right now and everyone is surprised to see her confidence at such a young age.

Ziva Singh Dhoni will turn seven on February 6 next year. She was born in February 2015.

Not only that, both of them take their daughter on vacations too. MS Dhoni and Sakshi Dhoni have created a social media account in the name of their daughter Ziva Singh Dhoni. Ziva has more than 2 million followers on Instagram.

