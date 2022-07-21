Hollywood Action Director Roped in for Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Varun Dhawan's Citadel: Report

The Russo Brothers’ drama series Citadel starring Mason Kane and Priyanka Chopra is one of the most-anticipated web shows. Even the spin-off versions of the show are creating quite the buzz. The Indian spinoff of Citadel will be led by Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who has come together for the first time for a project. The Indian version is being helmed by director duo Raj and DK. This is the second time Samantha is collaborating with the director duo following The Family Man 2.

Now, the latest reports state that the actors will start their training in August end and a Hollywood action director has been roped in to train them. According to a source quoted by Pinkvilla, “Both Varun and Samantha are required to have a toned physique for Citadel and have already started working on it. Meanwhile, they will start their martial arts training from August-end, while the show is expected to roll by September-end or early October."

Advertisement

The source also added that the training will go on for around a month and Raj and DK are currently in the process of fine-tuning the script and will start with the casting process for the supporting team in August. “The makers are also getting a Hollywood action director on board to choreograph the massive fight sequences for the show," the source stated.

Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan is currently shooting for his film Bawaal with Janhvi Kapoor. He will also be seen in the film Bediya with Kriti Sanon.

Advertisement

Samantha, on the other hand, has several projects lined up. She will be seen in Yashodha and Shaakuntalam. The actress also has a film with Vijay Deverakonda in the pipeline titled Kushi.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.