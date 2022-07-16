Hollywood Actress Julianne Moore To Head Venice Film Festival Jury

Hollywood actress Julianne Moore will head the main international jury at the upcoming Venice Film Festival. It runs from August 31 to September 10.

Moore will have on her panel six men and women, including French director Audrey Diwan, who won the Golden Lion last year for Happening, Italian moviemaker Leonardo Di Costanzo and Argentinian Mariano Cohn. Apart from them, we would also have Rodrigo Sorogoyen from Spain, Iranian actress Leila Hatami and Japanese author and screenwriter Kazuo Ishiguro.

The jury will give away the Golden Lion for the Best Film, and Silver Lions for Best Actor, and Best Actress among other trophies.

Moore is the ninth woman to be the international jury president in the festival’s 79-year history; and the third in the last six years, after Annette Benning in 2017, Lucrecia Martel in 2019 and Cate Blanchett in 2020.

Moore won the Oscar for Best Actress in 2015 for Still Alice, having previously been nominated for two Best Actress and two Best Supporting Actress Oscars.

At Cannes in 2014, she clinched the Best Actress Award for Maps to the Stars, and shared the prize at Berlin in 2003 with Nicole Kidman and Meryl Streep for The Hours.

The Festival, the oldest in the world even predating Cannes, takes place on the picturesque island of Lido, off mainland Venice. Once seen as a powerful platform for Fascist cinema, Venice has in recent years under the leadership of Marco Mueller and Alberto Barbera become a showcase for some of the most terrific movies. Many of these have run for the Oscars and have even won.

