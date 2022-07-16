Hollywood Studio Behind 'Forrest Gump' To Aamir Khan's 'Laal Singh Chaddha' Globally

Hollywood studio Paramount Pictures on Saturday announced that it would be distributing Aamir Khan’s upcoming movie “Laal Singh Chaddha" globally. The upcoming comedy-drama is an official remake of Tom Hanks’ 1994 blockbuster Forrest Gump.

The Hindi version is directed by filmmaker Advait Chandan and adapted by noted actor Atul Kulkarni. It is produced by Viacom18 Motion Pictures and Aamir Khan Productions.

In a statement, Mark Viane, President International Theatrical Distribution at Paramount Pictures, said they are thrilled to bring out an event film like “Laal Singh Chadda" to audiences across the globe.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with V18 and Aamir Khan in bringing ‘Laal Singh Chadda’ to audiences worldwide. This retelling of the Academy Award-winning motion picture ‘Forrest Gump’ is truly something special and we can’t wait for fans around the globe to experience this event film," Viane said in a statement.

Marc Weinstock, President of Worldwide Marketing and Distribution at Paramount Pictures, said “Laal Singh Chaddha" will present India’s culture and history in a unique way.

“Like the original classic ‘Forrest Gump’, this movie is full of heart and hope and universally-relatable themes. We can’t wait for audiences everywhere to meet Laal and see India’s culture and history through his unique lens," Weinstock added.

Also starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya, “Laal Singh Chaddha" is set to be released worldwide on August 11.

Aamir Khan is currently busy with the promotions of ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’. The actor is going out big in every way possible, making it a point that the film reaches the mass audience. Aamir recently arranged a special preview of the film at the residence of Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi, and it was attended by stalwarts like SS Rajamouli and Nagarjuna Akkineni. Ram Charan and Naga Chaitanya, who is making his Hindi debut with the film, were also present.

