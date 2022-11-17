Hollywood Stunt Director Yannick Ben Roped In For Sivakarthikeyan’s Maaveeran

The makers of Sivakarthikeyan’s Maaveeran recently onboarded several promising actors to be a part of the film’s cast. Now, the makers have made yet another revelation related to the upcoming Tamil film. In the latest development, the makers have onboarded Yannick Ben as the stunt director for this Madonne Ashwin directorial.

Not so long ago, the director had announced that Maaveeran will boast of unique action sequences. Now, the makers have confirmed roping in Yannick Ben to choreograph the power-packed action scenes in the Sivakarthikeyan-starrer. To announce the same, they shared a video of Yannick Ben from the sets of Maaveeran.

Shanthi Talkies, the production house of the film, tweeted, “We are elated to have Yannick Ben onboard! #Maaveeran #Mahaveerudu."

The renowned stunt master is popular for his work in films like Puli Murugan, Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu, and Yashoda, to name a few. Yannick will also be directing the action sequels in the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Jawan.

He has choreographed stunts for highly popular Hollywood flicks, as well as Telugu and Hindi movies. Some of the popular films that he has worked on include Transporter 3, Dunkirk, Inception, Raees, Tiger Zinda Hai, Attarintiki Daredi, Nenokkadine, and Badrinath. He has also directed action sequences for the famous web series The Family Man. Now, Yannick Ben is all pumped too to helm some intense action scenes for Maaveeran in the coming days. The shooting of the film is currently underway in Chennai.

Maaveeran stars Sivakarthikeyan and Aditi Shankar in the lead role, and it will hit theatres on March 23, 2023. The Kollywood film is produced by Arun Viswa under his banner of Shanthi Talkies. The plot of the film revolves around the love story of a rude princess and a simpleton who hails from a village.

The film’s cinematography is handled by Vidhu Ayyanna while its music is scored by Bharath Sankar. Philomin Raj and Kumar Gangappan are the faces behind the film’s editing and art direction, respectively.

