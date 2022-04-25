Home Shanti Trailer: Supriya Pathak-Manoj Pahwa Come Together To Build Their Dream Home, But There's a Twist

Supriya Pathak and Manoj Pahwa are all set to come together for Disney+ Hotstar’s Home Shanti. The trailer of the show was released on Monday. Directed by Aakanksha Dua, Home Shanti is a family drama that revolves around the Joshi family’s long-harbored dreams of becoming homeowners for the first time. In the show, Supriya Pathak will be seen playing the role of Sarla Joshi who is a retired government school vice-principal. Whereas, Manoj Pahwa will be essaying the role of her husband. The series also stars newbie actors Chakori Dwivedi and Poojan Chhabra as the new generation of Joshis.

The trailer presents how the Joshis encounter a dilemma when their matriarch, Sarla Joshi decides to take voluntary retirement from her government school job instead of accepting a transfer halfway across the country. The family, based in Dehradun, now faces the predicament of finding a house following the short notice to vacate their comfortable government-allocated quarters where they have been residing for the past 20 years. With limited time to vacate their present, the family of four set out on the arduous quest of building a new home on a small piece of ancestral land. However, they soon start to face several challenges. From designing the house to getting it constructed, the Joshis realise that constructing a house isn’t easy.

Talking about the show, Supriya Pathak said, “Home Shanti is a heartfelt family drama that makes you step back and take note of those little intimacies shared in a family. The relatability factor of this drama is very high for we all know of families who dream of owning a house one day. I had an absolute gala time working on this series, especially getting to rekindle Manoj and my chemistry had me super excited. At times, the set felt like an extension of a family."

Meanwhile, Manoj Pahwa also talked about the show and shared why viewers should watch it. “I feel extremely proud to be a part of a special project like Home Shanti. I fell in love with the show’s storyline of a heartfelt and endearing drama. Viewers can expect a fun, easy watch that touches their heart with its simple story and its even simpler characters. However, playing these simple characters is what gets me motivated as an actor. Getting back on the sets with Supirya ji was like slipping into comfortable waters for me. I must applaud the new talents as well as they have been such an easy flock to work and laugh with. I can’t wait to see how the audience responds to the show," he said.

Home Shanti will stream on Disney+ Hotstar from May 6.

