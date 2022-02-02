Homecoming Trailer: Sayani Gupta, Hussain Dalal and Plabita Borthakur's Film Promises Emotional Ride

The makers of the upcoming musical-drama ‘Homecoming’ on Wednesday dropped an intriguing trailer of the film featuring Sayani Gupta, Tushar Pandey, Plabita Borthakur, Hussain Dalal, and Soham Majumdar in lead roles. Helmed by Soumyajit Majumdar, the plot of the film revolves around a group of friends from Kolkata who reunites after seven years on the occasion of Durga Puja at their old theatre rehearsal space which is in the danger of being converted into a heritage hotel.

Dubbed as a unique cosmopolitan flick, the movie features dialogues in Bengali, Hindi and English which makes it appealing to audiences across. ‘Homecoming’ has been written, directed, and produced by Majumdar who is making his directorial debut with the 90 minutes feature.

The less than three-minute trailer beautifully captures the life of a regular college theatre group with glimpses from their college life and how theatre played a huge part in it. It also promises an authentic insight into the ‘city of joy’, Kolkata from the moment it starts. As the trailer continues, it gives glimpses of the complexities between the relationships and love life of the seven friends and how they cope with the troubles of their lives.

Talking about the driving force behind making his first film, director Soumyajit said, “The indomitable spirit of a dream team with the best of talents from Bollywood and Tollywood as part of an ensemble of more than 30 actors , a national and international award-winning crew is the driving force behind making my first film #Homecoming.This musical was a lifetime experience for all of us. The love and passion of the misfits towards the film will reflect on screen. Reunions, friendships and comebacks have found a home in #Homecoming".

Talking about what makes Homecoming special for her, Sayani Gupta said, “Homecoming is truly special for many reasons.. working in Kolkata finally.. working with old friends and making some new ones. Soumyajit is a force to reckon with and I am so happy I could be part of his debut film. This film has been made with immense love and undeniable passion. and I hope it’s able to reach as many people as possible."

She even opened up about the character she’s playing in the musical drama. Sayani said, “I play Sri.. Sri is love. She is the woman you cannot look past and get over. You will know what I mean when you watch the film." Plabita Borthakur added, “I was excited about the film since I read the script and when it all came together it was beautiful. I love my character Nargis, she’s a lot like me. I was a little nervous about the poetry bit though".

Presented by Soumyajit Majumdar Collaborations, ‘Homecoming’ is a Lok production. The film that boasts a multi-award-winning crew, was also selected for South Asia’s largest film market collection, NFDC Lab in 2019. Homecoming will stream on SONY LIV from February 18.​

