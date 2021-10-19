Hometown Cha Cha Cha Actor Kim Seon Ho’s Advertisements Halted in South Korea Amid Abortion Controversy

After allegations of forceful abortion against South Korean actor Kim Seon Ho surfaced, advertisements featuring him have begun to be taken down. According to the allegations made online, the actor allegedly forced his girlfriend to opt for abortion. Meanwhile, Kim’s agency Salt Entertainment has requested time to reflect on the allegations.

Advertisers in South Korea have started taking down promotions featuring the Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha actor. According to a Korean daily, these commercial ads included popular international brands such as an American multinational pizza restaurant chain, a Japanese multinational camera brand and another food company.

On the other hand, the actor’s fans have taken to social media to show support to him and request people to stop spreading false rumours. Fans also promised strict legal action.

For the unversed, the allegations surfaced when a user uploaded a post on a Korean online community Nate Pann that read, “I am disclosing actor K’s two-faced and shameless true nature."

The user did not reveal the name of the actor but called him a “piece of trash without the slightest conscience or sense of guilt". The user also alleged that she was forced to have an abortion when she was pregnant with the actor’s child.

“He made me abort my precious baby on the false promise of marriage, and he forced me to make the sacrifice because he was sensitive when working on a project and because he was a star. I am going through severe psychological and physical trauma due to this," the user wrote.

She continued, “Because of his difficult upbringing, he has a tremendous obsession with money. He is always obsessing over success and took the sacrifices of those around him for granted. I thought he would treat me differently, but even after we broke up, he was just busy filming commercials and had no apology or remorse."

The speculations pointed towards Kim after an influencer claimed it can be no one other than Kim Seon Ho.

Kim’s agency also called off his scheduled media interactions for his recently released film Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha. The agency also released a statement that read, “We sincerely apologize for not having been able to issue a quicker response. We are currently checking the factual grounds of the anonymous post. As the facts have not been cleared up yet, we earnestly ask you to wait a bit longer. We apologize for worrying you with an unpleasant issue."

