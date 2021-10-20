Hometown Cha Cha Cha Fame Kim Seon Ho Apologises to Ex Post Abortion Scandal

Hometown Cha Cha Cha and Start Up star Kim Seon Ho has apologised to his ex-girlfriend after he was accused of forcing her to opt an abortion, last year. After the finale of his hit show Hometown Cha Cha Cha aired, an anonymous post written by his ex-girlfriend was published in an online portal where she accused him of forced abortion, gaslighting under false pretext of marriage during their relationship. Post the allegations, the actor’s agency Salt Entertainment had requested time to investigate the legitimacy of the claims.

In his apology, as reported by Soompi, Seon Ho said that he wishes to meet and apologise to his ex-girlfriend directly but also urged her to consider his apology. He further apologised to his fans and co-stars. The statement read, “This is Kim Seon Ho. I sincerely apologize for the belated statement. I experienced a fear that felt for the first time after the article with the mention of my name was released a while ago, and that is why I am writing this now. I was seeing her with good emotions. In that process, I hurt her due to my carelessness and inconsiderate actions."

The statement further read, “I wanted to meet and apologize to her directly, but I am not able to properly convey the apology now and am waiting for that time to come. For now, I would like to genuinely apologize to her through this statement. I apologize for also disappointing all of those who trusted and supported me until the end. It was all thanks to those who supported me that I was able to become the actor Kim Seon Ho, but I had forgotten that. I apologize for causing trouble to my co-stars and all of the related staff who worked with me due to my flaws. I would like to sincerely apologize to everyone who was hurt."

The actor has also walked out of the Variety show 2 Days & 1 Night, with the team announcing that they will be editing out scenes featuring him ‘to reduce the discomfort felt by viewers.’

Meanwhile, allegations surfaced when a user uploaded a post on a Korean online community Nate Pann that read, “I am disclosing actor K’s two-faced and shameless true nature."

“He made me abort my precious baby on the false promise of marriage, and he forced me to make the sacrifice because he was sensitive when working on a project and because he was a star. I am going through severe psychological and physical trauma due to this," the user had written in the post.

Post the accusations, advertisers in South Korea have started taking down promotions featuring the Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha actor. According to a Korean daily, these commercial ads included popular international brands such as an American multinational pizza restaurant chain, a Japanese multinational camera brand and another food company.

