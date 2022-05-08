Hometown Cha Cha Cha Fame Kim Seon-ho Returns to Instagram After Abortion Scandal, Apologises to Fans

South Korean actor Kim Seon-ho, who got embroiled in a controversy last year after his ex-girlfriend accused him of forcing her to undergo an abortion, returned to Instagram after months, to thank his fans for celebrating his birthday this year. The Hometown Cha Cha Cha actor turned a year older today, May 8. He also apologised to his fans for making them go through difficult times because of his shortcomings.

Sharing a photo of the blue sky with a moon, he wrote a note in Korean which translated to English reads, “I’m sorry that I’ve made you go through difficult times because of my shortcomings… thank you for celebrating my birthday this year as well and sending me more birthday wishes than I deserve. I will remember the precious feelings you’ve expressed to me, and I will become an actor that can repay your support and encouragement."

Take a look at the post:

South Korean actor Kim Seon Ho, who rose to stardom with Hometown Cha Cha Cha was embroiled in controversy after his ex-girlfriend accused him of forcing her to undergo an abortion. After the controversy broke, several brands dropped him from their advertisements. He also lost the variety show 2 Days & 1 Night, as well as the movie Dog Days and the drama 2 O’Clock Date.

However, the online portal Dispatch had reported a story last year that stated that the accusations of forced abortion were inaccurate. They had also identified his ex-girlfriend who had accused him of abuse.

In the first report, the publication talked to mutual friends of the couple who said that the woman’s allegation about forced abortion was inaccurate. In another report, Dispatch shared more chats regarding the former couple, which revealed that Kim Seon Ho had told his ex-girlfriend that he would marry her and take responsibility for their child. It was also mentioned in the chats that the ex-couple was shocked by the pregnancy.

Following the report, several brands had reinstated his advertisements. On the work front, he will be making his debut in films with Sad Tropics.

