Honey Singh Introduces Tina Thadani As ‘Meri Girlfriend’, Reveals She Suggested New Album's Title

Rapper and singer Yo Yo Honey Singh recently hit the headlines when he made a special appearance with his GF Tina Thadani at an event in Delhi. The Blue Eyes singer was seen holding hands with his lady love at the event. A video from their appearance together went viral on social media yesterday and now another clip of the love birds is taking over the internet. In the clip, Honey Singh is seen introducing Tina as ‘meri girlfriend ( my girlfriend)’ and said that it is her who gave him the title Honey 3.0, also the title of his new album.

As per a report in TOI, at the event, Honey Singh talked about his new album on stage. He pointed towards his girlfriend sitting in the front row. He said, “Meri girlfriend baethi hai Tina, isne mujhe ye naam dia hai. Isne bola ki you are Honey 3.0 This is the third one (my girlfriend Tina is sitting here, she has given me this name, Honey 3.0)." He also talked about finalising 10 out of 48 songs made by him for the album.

Advertisement

Also check: Yo Yo Honey Singh’s Rumoured Girlfriend Tina Thadani is a Sight to Behold; See Her Glamorous Photos

Pictures and videos from the event showed Honey Singh and Tina walking hand-in-hand at the event. In one of the photos, Tina and Honey looked and smiled at each other while walking. The couple was also twinning in black. While Honey was in a black suit paired with a white shirt, Tina was in a black high-slit dress.

Advertisement

The singer was trolled for moving on within months of his divorce from ex-wife Shalini Talwar. “Tabhi to divorce hua introduce jo karwana tha isse," commented one user, while another one wrote, “New GF lol, for Honey Singh GF changes every month". Referring to Shalini’s physical abuse accusations against Honey, one troll commented, “Isko b abuse karega fir."

Tina has appeared in his latest song Paris Ka Trip. Honey made his relationship with Tina official three months after his divorce with wife Shalini Talwar was finalised.

Advertisement

Speaking about his lady love, Honey had told ETimes, “My entire upcoming album ‘Honey 3.0’ is about romance and dance. So that entire album is dedicated to the girl who is currently in my life. She is really beautiful and out of this world. She is a beautiful human being as well. She accepted me despite knowing everything about my past. So I am really glad that she is in my life right now. I wasn’t happy for a long time, there was sadness in my eyes. But now I am really happy, enjoying life, and being really romantic."

Read all the Latest Movies News here