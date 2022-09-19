Honey Singh Is Back With His New Album Honey 3.0

Just when you thought he was done and dusted, Yoyo Honey Singh is back with a surprise for you. Yes, you heard that right. The singer is back with a bang as he shared a sneak peek of his new album called Honey 3.0 on Instagram. The songs of this album will be released soon and fans can’t keep calm.

The video has some graphics and a voice-over of the singer. He says, “They thought I will not return. Won’t be able to make music. But your love made me make a comeback. Honey 3.0, is a new album and a new version just for you. Are you ready?" The caption of the video said, “HONEY 3.0 Album coming soon!"

The video has received over 25 lakh views in just a few days and the comments section is filled with love and light. Not only fans but his industry friends are also excited about this one. Sudeepaa Singh commented, “Bismillah karein! All the best yoyo. May the force with you." Another wrote, “You’re back! Hard work plus vision plus focus makes success." One more said, “Hope this time he doesn’t disappoint us!"

After International Villager and Desi Kalakaar, this album may just mark the grand comeback that Honey Singh is looking for. Earlier, his songs like Brown Rang, Blue Eyes, Angrezi Beat, Dope shop, and Manali Trance were hits.

The singer has always been in the buzz. Recently, he made headlines for divorcing his wife Shalini. After a long argument, the two divorced by mutual consent. According to reports, after the divorce, Honey Singh has also paid one crore rupees as alimony to his wife.

