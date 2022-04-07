Honey Singh Manhandled at South Delhi Club; FIR Registered

Singer-rapper Honey Singh has filed a complaint against a group of four to five unidentified men after he was allegedly manhandled at a South Delhi Club on March 27.

The Delhi Police filed an FIR, following Singh and his lawyer Ishaan Mukherjee’s complaint of nuisance, misbehaviour, and threat on March 28.

The incident occurred on March 27 at the Skol Club in South Extension-II, according to the police. Honey Singh was performing at the club on the evenings of March 26 and 27, according to the FIR, when a group of guys forcibly ascended the stage.

The FIR stated that four-five unknown men misbehaved and disrupted the show. They also started showing beer to the crowd and pushed the artists off stage. A person in a check shirt held Honey Singh’s hand and started to pull him to the front.

The FIR further stated that he (Honey Singh) was trying to avoid the person but he kept on challenging and threatening him. Honey Singh also observed that the person was armed. Another person, in a red shirt, was making a video and said ‘Bhaga Diya Honey Singh ko.

Because of the situation, all the artists, including Honey Singh, vacated the stage and left the venue in the middle of the performance, the complainant added.

A case has been filed under the sections of causing harm voluntarily, wrongful constraint, criminal intimidation, and others.

For the unversed, Honey Singh has been performing live shows in different cities these days.

Earlier, Honey Singh hit headlines when his wife Shalini Talwar filed a domestic violence case against him and sought Rs 20 crores as compensation from him under the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act.

