Honey Singh Says His Girlfriend Tina Thadani Has 'Drastically Changed' His Life, Reveals How They Met

Honey Singh’s relationship with Tina Thadani is no secret. The singer was previously married to Shalini Talwar but parted ways after the latter accused Singh of domestic violence. Months after settling his divorce with Talwar, Honey Singh also featured his ladylove Tina in his song Paris Ka Trip. Now, in an interview, Singh talked about working with Tina and also revealed what happened when they met for the first time.

Sharing details about the same, Singh told Bollywood Hungama, “The first time I met Tina was when we were in Dubai, before which we used to only talk and had not met in person yet. So, the first time I met her in Dubai, both of us were with our own group of friends, due to which we couldn’t talk much."

However, the BrownRang singer also admitted that he had to put in a lot of effort to woo Tina. Not just this, but the rapper went on to say that Tina has drastically changed his life. “We met on the sets, and I felt something different, more like she is mine. So, eventually I had to put a lot efforts to woo her and finally she agreed upon it. She has drastically changed my life. She knew a little about my early life already. I gave her more details and insights of my life so that someday she does not get to know something suddenly that would shock her or put her in thoughts that she should have known that particular information earlier," he added.

Honey Singh confirmed his relationship with Tina a month ago at an event in Delhi. Back then, Honey had announced his new album titled 3.0 when he shared that the title of his album was given by Tina. Pointing out at Tina, who was sitting among the audience, he had said in December, “Meri girlfriend baethi hai Tina, isne mujhe ye naam dia hai. Isne bola ki you are Honey 3.0 This is the third one (my girlfriend Tina is sitting here, she has given me this name, Honey 3.0)."

